A Longdenville man who allegedly attacked his teenaged daughters with a rolling pin was denied bail when he faced the court on Wednesday.
One of the girls lost several of her front teeth during the attack, police said.
The 34-year-old unemployed man was charged with two offences of cruelty to his daughters aged 13 and 14 years old.
He appeared in a virtual hearing before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie, who denied bail.
The magistrate heard that the accused has 18 pending matters before the court.
Magistrate Darmanie said that the accused can be granted bail pending qualification for electronic monitoring.
The man was arrested and charged by W/Cpl (Ag.) Kassie and PC Bharath, of the Central Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following a police report on July 9 that two teenaged girls were assaulted by a man.
CPU detectives discovered that on the day of the report, the two victims were subjected to physical abuse during a domestic dispute at the hands of their father.
Enquiries revealed that both girls sustained injuries after being hit with a rolling pin.
The man was arrested on July 10 and subsequently charged.
W/Superintendent of Police, Claire Guy-Alleyne headed the investigation with support by ASP Roberts and W/Insp Haynes.
The case was postponed to August 10.