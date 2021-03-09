A Point Fortin man accused of cruelty to his sons, aged six and ten, has been granted bail by a magistrate.
The 38-year-old year-old accused was granted $50,000 bail with a surety when he pleaded not guilty before a Point Fortin Magistrate yesterday to two offences of cruelty to his sons.
The accused, a machine and glass operator, was arrested and charged on March 5 by WPC Cruickshank of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) in connection with a report made to police in June 2020.
In June 2020, the boys’ uncle made a report to police that their father was in a habit of physically abusing them.
The uncle also told police that two weeks prior to the report, the accused allegedly assaulted them with a cord taken from a vehicle.
The boys were reportedly treated at hospital after sustaining injuries from the alleged assault.
Following investigations by CPU detectives the suspect was subsequently charged with the offences and the children placed in the care of their mother.
The investigation was supervised W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Insp Knutt and Sgt Taylor.
The case was postponed to April 1st.