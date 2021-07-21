A MORUGA man who braved the flames of his burning house to rescue his son, who he thought was trapped, is fighting for his life at hospital.
Avalon Paul, 45, suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his body and is hospitalised in the intensive care unit at San Fernando General Hospital.
Paul is the older brother of local government councillor for Moruga, Joseph Lorant. Police said that arson is suspected in the fire that broke out at Paul’s two-storey concrete and wooden house on Sunday night.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Lorant said his brother, a fresh produce vendor, and Paul’s son, Jamal Mohammed, 18, live at the house at Samuel Street, Basse Terre. On Sunday night, Mohammed had told his father he was going to visit at his (Paul’s) wife’s house then would return home to sleep.
Paul, however, had decided to sleep at his produce stall located about three minutes’ walk from his home as he had earlier had an altercation with someone over the fresh produce. Unknown to Paul, his teenage son did not return to their house, Lorant explained to the Express, but remained at Paul’s wife’s home. Around 11.30 p.m., when Paul was alerted that fire broke out at the house, he ran into the burning structure as he believed his son was in there, said Lorant.
After several minutes and he did not find his son, Paul stumbled out.
Mohammed told the Express that he went to the scene of the fire and found his father sitting in his car.
“His face was burned up. He had big water bladders and burns on his body. When he lay down on the sponge in the stall, his skin just raised off,” said the son.
Paramedics responded and took Paul via ambulance to SFGH.
Mohammed said the fire started on a mattress in a bedroom located at the back of the house which was set alight. Lorant said the nearest fire station was located at Princes Town and made a call for a station to be established in the district.