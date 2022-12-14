police tape

A man committed suicide two days after police received a report that he raped his teenage daughter.

The deceased, a 49-year-old truck driver of central Trinidad, was found hanging in his garage.

The daughter went to the police station on Saturday and reported to officers that in the early hours of that morning her father accosted her in her bedroom and forced himself on her.

On Monday at around 7.40 p.m., police responded to a report of suicide and found the man hanging by the neck from a length of rope tied to an iron beam in the garage.

Police said they were told by the district medical officer that the body bore no marks of violence.

An autopsy is expected to be done this week.

