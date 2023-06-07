Dad fined $250

The father of two-year-old Umar Ali has pleaded guilty to threatening the child’s mother and been fined.
Raykab Mohammed, 35, appeared before a Sangre Grande Magistrate on Monday, charged with unlawfully assaulting Umar’s mother Adeeba Ali by threatening her.
He pleaded guilty and was fined $250.
Mohammed was then allowed to leave the courthouse.
Police noted that despite allegations against him, Mohammed has not been charged with kidnapping his son or stealing travel documents from the child’s mother.
But officers noted the investigation into the situation where infant Umar was removed from his Sangre Grande home, allegedly without his mother’s consent, remains ongoing.
Section 4 of the Summary Offences Act (Chp 11:02) states, “Every person who unlawfully assaults or beats any other person, upon complaint by or on behalf of the party aggrieved, is liable to a fine of $400 or to imprisonment for three months.”
Mohammed was detained on Sunday while seeking medical attention at the Sangre Grande Hospital.
He had previously told the Express he did not kidnap his son.
“I never kidnap my son. I am the biological dad of this child,” he said.
He said while he and the boy’s mother were not together, “we had an arrangement with the child for pick-up and so on.
“We had a nice arrangement, but her family had a problem with the child being by me, and they wanted to restrict access to my own son and they didn’t want to let me see my son, and they never gave a reason for this,” he said.
He said Umar was given to him on May 22, and he did not abduct the toddler a day later.
“If you come and see how my place is, you would see that the boy wasn’t in no bush. The child was never abandoned in the bush. He was by me,” Ali said.
He said the child’s mother would visit the United States sometimes for six months at a time, and baby Umar would be with him at those times.
“She goes to New Jersey and she did not take the child with her because most of the time the child does be with me. I never kidnap and never meant to harm the boy in any way,” he said. “God knows the truth....”
Police were told that Umar was grabbed while he slept at his family’s Quash Trace home on May 23.
Police said that around 4.50 p.m. on May 29, following extensive searches by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Shamsudeen Ayube, the boy was found alone, sitting near a makeshift tent in a forested area off Barkar Trace, Sangre Grande.
Umar was immediately taken for medical attention and released back into the care of his mother.