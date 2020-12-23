A FATHER of three was gunned down near his home on Tuesday night.
Police said that around 7.30 p.m. the victim, Michel Diaz, 35 was standing in front of his Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna home when a lone gunman walked up to him and opened fire.
Diaz ran a short distance and collapsed in a neighbour’s yard where he died.
Officers of the Tunapuna CID, Northern Division Task Force and the Crime Scene Unit also visited the scene where they carried out enquiries.
Diaz’s body was later moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary and a post-mortem was carried out at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park. The tests concluded that he died as a result of being shot several times about the body.
Diaz’s relative were there.
They did not have much to say other than they did not expect something like this to happen to him.
They said he was the father of two girls and one boy and was loved by all in his community.