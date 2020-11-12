Dad killed for nothing

Police believe 38-year-old Nigel Carimbocas was killed because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Carimbocas, a father of two, was fatally shot around 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday night near Pan Jammers panyard in Santa Cruz.
He was sitting in a vehicle with another man when his killer approached the car and opened fire.
The suspect ran to a nearby vehicle, which drove off.
Carimbocas and a 20-year-old man were both shot in the incident and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
Carimbocas died of his wounds while receiving treatment.
Police said he was not known to them and had no known links to criminal activity.
But investigators noted that people he associated with were known to the police.
It was suspected that Carimbocas was not the target of the gunman but was killed simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Speaking with reporters yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, relatives described his death as a senseless killing.
They said Carimbocas had two children– a 12-year-old boy and ten-year-old daughter, adding that he was a good husband and well-liked member of his community.
“He will be remembered as a loving husband, a great friend and a devoted father,” a relative said.
This incident has pushed the murder toll for the year so far to 351.
The comparative toll for the same period last year was 456.