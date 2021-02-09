SANGRE Grande police are searching for a man who raped his daughter who suffers from a mental illness.
Police received the report on Sunday night from the 24-year-old victim and her aunt.
The victim reported that earlier that night the victim’s father took her to an abandoned house situated behind where she resides.
He raped the victim, then left her and fled the scene.
Cpl De la Rosa, PC Ragoobar, WPCs Roopnarine and Stephen-Sammy carried out investigations and searched for the suspect.
He has not yet been found.
WPC Stephen-Sammy is continuing enquiries.