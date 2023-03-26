WHILE trying to make his family comfortable at the home he built, Kevin Daly decided to light the lamps for when his fiancée and their daughters, ages three and two, awoke.
They instead were jolted out of their sleep by a fire which left Daly and his fiancée hospitalised, and led to his family being forced to split up.
The incident occurred around 4.15 a.m. on February 12, at the Parry Lands, Guapo, house which was without electricity.
“I was preparing myself for work when I saw the lamps empty. I was filling the lamp with pitch oil and one lamp was giving me light, and it seems as though it catch up with the pitch oil; it was in a four-litre bottle. The bottle exploded in my hand and pitch me in the bathroom, and from that, I lose my mind a little bit because I thought that was the end of the world,” Daly told the Express.
He extinguished the flames from his body using water in the bathroom and made it to the bedroom where he picked up his two girls who were asleep. He put them through the open windows of the flat house.
“I dive out and lift them up and went up the hill by the neighbours to get help,” he said.
He met his fiancée, Dabeka Balkissoon, who got burnt on both her feet after she ran through the fire to flee from the house.
Daly said while he was running to safety, he took off his clothing which was stuck to his body, but his focus was on getting his children to safety.
“I couldn’t study the pain, I had to do what I had to do.”
His children were unhurt.
Daly, 46, and Balkissoon were thereafter taken by ambulance to the hospital. He sustained second-degree burns to his two hands and the right side of his torso and his right foot. After over a month at the San Fernando General Hospital, he was discharged from the institution last week Wednesday.
Balkissoon, 35, was discharged earlier this week. The dressings from their wounds were removed yesterday, and Daly said he has been left in pain.
He however still has to assist Balkissoon, who is unable to walk muchdue to the injuries to both her feet.
The couple’s children were taken in by a friend while they were at the hospital.
The children are still with the friend while Daly and Balkissoon have received accommodation by another friend in the area.
The construction worker built the two-bedroom house in Guapo after the rent at the house they were living in became too much.
He is now pleading for assistance from anyone who is willing to help the family to be able to have a permanent shelter.
He is also reaching out to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) as he said he was selected for a house back in 2015, but is yet to receive the keys.
Daly is also awaiting feedback from Social Welfare which made contact with him while he was hospitalised.
Anyone willing to assist the family can contact Daly at 714-2550.