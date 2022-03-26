Vishal Ramjohn

PRINCES Town resident Vishal Ramjohn was shot dead, and his body hidden in the trunk of his car by his killer/s.

An autopsy on Ramjohn, 33, of St Charles, found that he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The body of Ramjohn was already decomposing when it was found in his Nissan Sylphy on March 19 at Campbell Trace, Rio Claro.

The vehicle was spotted on Saturday in Rio Claro by a motorist and the police contacted.

A foul scent emanated from the trunk and, when opened, Ramjohn’s body was found inside.

Police were told that his relatives last saw him on March 16, driving his car.

In the following days after he could not be contacted, they had mounted a search for him without success.

On Friday, when the Express contacted Ramjohn’s sister, Nisha Ramjohn, she spoke briefly and said that the family was preparing funeral arrangements.

Police do not yet know the motive for the killing.

Homicide detective PC Gillard is continuing investigations.

