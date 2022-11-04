Koon

A 51-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday night while lighting candles for All Souls’ Day over the graves of his two sons, including one who was murdered.

The man’s seven-year-old grandson was also shot and injured during the attack.

Police said they believe the victim, Maurice Sylvester Koon Koon, of Malabar, Arima, was killed because of an ongoing land dispute.

According to police reports, around 8.55 p.m. on Wednesday, Koon Koon was at the Tacarigua Cemetery, off Crown Street, with other relatives, when he was fatally shot.

At the time, the group was lighting candles over the graves of Meakale Koon Koon and Dominque Koon Koon, when they heard a series of loud ­explosions.

Initially, the group thought the noises were ­fireworks.

However, Koon Koon and his seven-year-old grandson fell to the ground, bleeding.

Relatives then spotted a man fleeing the scene, holding what appeared to be a firearm in his hand.

Koon Koon was shot in the chest and fell to the ground over the grave of his son, Meakale.

The seven-year-old boy was shot in the left foot.

The police were called in, and a team of officers from the North-Central Division, as well as the Homicide Bureau, led by W-Sgt Davis and PC Joseph, responded.

When officers arrived, Koon Koon was already dead.

The seven-year-old was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope by PC Daniel.

