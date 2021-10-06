A PRINCES Town mechanical technician was shot and killed near his home where he went to pick flowers for a prayer ritual yesterday morning.
Devindra Narinesingh, 34, a father of one, was shot once to the abdomen less than 100 feet away from his home at Friendship Street, Iere Village.
Police were told that there was an ongoing dispute between Narinesingh and a neighbour over the ownership of the land adjacent to Narinesingh’s family’s home.
When the Express visited the home hours after the killing, several of Narinesingh’s co-workers from National Gas Company (NGC) appeared shocked and distraught, and one said that he was recently promoted to a team leader in his department.
A close relative of Narinesingh, who did not wish to be named, said that there were several reports made to the Princes Town police regarding previous verbal altercations with the neighbour.
However, this was the first confrontation that turned violent.
Narinesingh and his family were preparing to perform a puja (Hindu prayer service) to commemorate Pitra Paksh (a period on the Hindu calendar to commemorate ancestors).
At around 9 a.m., he walked down the street to pick flowers for the puja, the relative said, and minutes later a car–a purple Nissan Wingroad—drove down the street.
Narinesingh’s wife, Chitra, heard three gunshots, and when she went to check on him, she found him bleeding on the road.
The wife and his mother placed him in a private vehicle and he was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Of the confrontations, the relative said: “There were previous altercations between a neighbour and him based on their boundaries and the properties. There were verbal altercations and he had installed cameras around the property because of that. He had planted coconuts and other things on the land because he loved farming in his spare time. There was no fence on the land to indicate a boundary line. He had made reports to the Princes Town police and the police had spoken to the other party, but nothing more came of it.”
Detectives of Homicide Region III and Princes Town CID responded to the scene.