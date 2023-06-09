Two weeks after his cousin was gunned down, a South Oropouche man and his son were shot outside their home by gunmen on Tuesday night.
Gary Jagoon, 38, a father of four, of Lezama Trace, St John Village, and his son, Romel Jagoon, 18, are hospitalised in serious condition.
Gary’s cousin, Anesh Ramrattan, 42, who lived next door to Jagoon on Lezama Trace, was shot and killed on May 24.
Ramrattan and his wife were in a vehicle near their home on St John’s Trace when gunmen emerged from a vehicle and shot him multiple times.
Police were told that, on Tuesday night, Gary and his son were in a shed in an open area at the front of their house when at around 8.25 p.m. a man called out to Romel.
Romel looked in the direction of the voice and observed two men, one of whom was clad in dark clothing and a cap and armed with a firearm.
As the teenager turned and ran, he was shot in the back and left side buttock cheek and fell to the ground.
Gary ran in a different direction and was also shot.
He was later found on the road suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest.
Relatives took the victims to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Reynold Buxo, 58, who is a lifelong resident in the community, narrowly escaped being shot.
Buxo said he had picked mangoes and was carrying them in a bucket to his house when the gunmen attacked the father and son.
“I went to pick mangoes and coming back out I heard the shots start to ring out. Bang bang bang! They were running and I stand up on the side of the road. A man stood up on the side of me and bang! Splinters fly up in my face.
It is a good thing God is living. He saved me from that shot,” said Buxo.
Crime scene investigators retrieved three spent nine-millimetre shells from the scene.
Visiting the scene were ASP Simon, Insp Pacheco, Sgt Rollocks and other officers of the South-Western Division Task Force, Cpl Fortune, PCs Patrice and Rampersad of the Oropouche Police Station and Emergency Response Units.
On Wednesday, residents of Lezama Trace told the media they were shaken by the recent incidents and fearful for their lives.
They said more police patrols were needed in the area, especially after nightfall.
A female resident, who did not wish to be named, said she was waiting for her children to return home when she heard the gunfire.
She was in her yard when her children told her to run for cover, she was traumatised and froze.
“Things are happening; little by little and it getting bigger and bigger. People are not listening, they keep doing stupidness,” she said.
The resident said that when the shooting happened on Tuesday night, Romel was in the street asking residents to help him and his father, but she was scared for her life.
“The son was walking and talking on the road, begging for help. But I was frightened for myself. I could not walk out there. You know in these kinds of things you cannot help anybody. When you try to help you could get killed yourself,” she said.
Homicide detectives said that no one has been arrested for the killing of Ramjattan.
Police suspect a narcotics link in that killing.
His house was secured with a padlock and residents said Ramjattan’s wife and family had left the area since his death.
Sgt Ramdeo is continuing investigations.