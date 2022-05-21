Police are investigating the death at home of a baby girl at the family home in South Oropouche on Saturday.
The child’s 27-year-old father told police that at around 3a.m. he last saw his child, Sariah Ramsaroop alive when he put her to bed.
Christopher Ramsaroop said he went to rest and awoke at 8.17a.m to his phone ringing. He said when he completed the call, he went to check on his child and found her cold and unresponsive.
Ramsaroop contacted police and officers Fortune and Foster responded.
The family lives at St John’s Branch Trace, Avocat, South Oropouche.
An autopsy will be done to determine the baby’s cause of death.