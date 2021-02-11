A 66-year-old Sangre Grande man has been arrested for the alleged rape of his daughter who suffers from a mental illness.
The man was found by police in a camp in a forested area at Guaico Trace, Guaico.
He was arrested during a police exercise during 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. carried out by the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Khan and Insp Callender, supervised by Sgt Harper and Cpl Ramnarine, and included PCs Cielto, Singh and Samuel.
The suspect was taken to the Sangre Grande Police Station for further inquiries.
Police received the report on Sunday night from the 24-year-old victim and her aunt.
The victim reported that earlier that night her father took her to an abandoned house situated behind where she resides.
He raped the victim, then left her and fled the scene.
Cpl De la Rosa, PC Ragoobar, WPCs Roopnarine and Stephen-Sammy carried out investigations and searched for the suspect.
WPC Stephen-Sammy is continuing enquiries.