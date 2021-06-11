Randolph Bharatt

TIME TO SAY GOODBYE: Grief-stricken Randolph Bharatt is captured during a solemn moment in front of a giant sized portrait of his murdered daughter, Andrea, at her funeral service at Faith Assembly Church, Five Rivers Junction, Arouca. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Arima law clerk Andrea Bharatt would have celebrated her 24th birthday yesterday.

Her father Randolph Bharatt paid tribute to her life by treating children at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home in Arima.

After he returned home around 4 p.m., Bharatt said he planned to go for a long drive to relax. Andrea, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court was kidnapped on January 29 as she boarded what she and a co-worker believed to be a taxi operating on the Arima stand.

Her body was found on February 4 at the Heights of Aripo.

She was laid to rest on February 11.

One man has been charged with her murder.

Bharatt told the Express how he treated the children.

“Somebody else was in charge of preparing the bags. I was the transport man. I went around 2.30 p.m. I did not go inside because of the Covid-19 protocols. I left the treats for the children.”

He added: “It’s not problem to do something for them. I always like to share. To give.”

When asked how he was coping with the loss of his daughter months after he murder, he said: “To tell you the truth, I am not even thinking.”

But he admitted to being “fed up of being in the house”.

Bharatt said: “I am going for a long drive. I don’t know where. I don’t want to stay in the house. I will get back before curfew...”

At St Dominic’s Home, a caregiver who gave her name only as “Miss Bethelmy” expressed her appreciation for Bharatt’s gesture.

“It was really nice. He could have picked any other home. We really appreciated it. The children were very excited. They wanted to meet him. They were excited he chose this home to celebrate Andrea’s birthday. But because of Covid-19 protocols, he could not come in. Maybe another time.”

Bethelmy also sent a message of support and comfort for Bharatt.

She said: “Keep the good fight of faith. It’s not easy to lose a loved one. God is in control. I hope God will continue to be your comfort, peace and joy.”

