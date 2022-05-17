Twelve-year-old Levi Lewis, who was fatally stabbed last week, had desperately messaged his father, pleading that he save him before he died.
However, Neil Lewis did not receive the message until hours later, shortly after he got the news that his son had been murdered.
Lewis said he almost fainted when he saw the phone message from Levi. It read: “Daddy come and help me before I die.”
Lewis said had he seen the message at the time Levi sent it at 12.45 a.m., he would have immediately left his Couva home and gone to Penal.
“I would have done start my car and fly down Penal. I trying to save my child. I is a father...I don’t play with (when it comes to) my children.”
However, he said, due to the Internet connection, the message did come through until 6 a.m.
By then, Levi had already been stabbed in the neck and made his way half a kilometre away to his grandfather’s home seeking help. That was around 1.45 a.m.
Relatives were unsuccessful in their attempts to stop the bleeding as an ambulance arrived. Levi was rushed to hospital but died while undergoing treatment.
Levi’s mother Abeo Cudjoe was also found dead at their Lachoos Road, Penal, home. A door to the house was broken.
Lewis saw his son alive for the last time on Mother’s Day. Levi and his three siblings, ages ten and three years old and 11 months, ate pizza Lewis’s wife had made before he dropped his son at Cudjoe’s home. Lewis hugged him before he left.
Levi, a pupil at Penal RC School, had written the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination in March and was awaiting his results.
An autopsy performed yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre found that Levi sustained a stab wound to the neck. Cudjoe was also stabbed to the neck and had chop and incised wounds to the upper and lower limbs.
A joint funeral for the mother and son is expected to be held on Friday at a funeral home in Penal. Their caskets are expected to be placed side by side, a relative said.
The soldier who, the day after the double murder, went to the Homicide office in San Fernando, was released by the police on Sunday afternoon. He was not charged but the Express was told that he was released pending further investigations.
Lewis declined to comment on the soldier’s release.