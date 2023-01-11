Eleven-year-old Aliyah Henry, the daughter of LMCS diver Yusuf Henry, wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination last year, months after her father died inside a 30-inch subsea pipeline.
In a heartfelt statement submitted to the commission of enquiry, Aliyah said she would often watch the video of her tenth birthday party when her father sang to her.
“I remember him singing Happy Birthday for my tenth birthday and I can’t stop watching the video just to see my dad face and his smile,” she wrote.
The child’s statement was read to the commission of enquiry by attorney Prakash Ramadhar yesterday at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.
She continued, “Also during Christmas time he bought gifts for me. He always was in contact with me, giving me all the courage, strength and support I needed.”
Aliyah said when she learned her father and his friends were stuck inside a pipeline last February, she began praying they would be rescued.
The child said she went to Paria and stood with the families of the other divers in the parking lot and prayed.
“I went down to Paria with my mother and other family members, praying for a miracle for my father and his friends. However, same did not happen,” she said.
Aliyah said she will never get over her father’s “horrific death”.
“He didn’t deserve that death,” she said.
Aliyah said she was now living a nightmare—that her father would never return. “I love him so much and every single day that passes, I miss him. I remember all the nice times we shared,” she said.
Aliyah said she didn’t know back then how she was going to write the SEA examination without her father’s support.
“I will never forget him and, most of all, I will always remember how tragic his death was,” she said.
Aliyah ended her statement with a note to her daddy: “Daddy, I miss you dearly and I know one day we will be united again, you will always be my hero. Justice will be served by the commission and my lawyer, Mr Ramadhar,” she said.
Buried a third son
Henry’s mother, Nicole Greenidge, was allowed to read her statement at the hearing.
She said her son was a dedicated father to four children and was the life of the party. She said her family left their home in Sangre Grande and drove to Paria’s compound in Pointe-a-Pierre on the night of February 25, on learning of the incident.
She saw her son’s vehicle.
“I walked around the car park and to the security booth and asked the officers if they had any information on what had occurred, and they said that they did not know much,” she said through tears.
Greenidge said the news that diver Christopher Boodram had been recovered brought hope that her son would be returned alive.
She said the family stayed overnight, waiting on information.
It was on Saturday, she said, that LMCS managing director Kazim Ali Snr met her in the car park.
Greenidge said she attended a meeting later that day and asked Paria’s general manager, Mushtaq Mohammed, “How come there is no emergency plan put in place for when or if an accident should occur?”
She asked what was being done to rescue their loved ones.
Greenidge said she was told, “Yes.”
She said she cried and told Paria officials she had lost two sons in recent months, and was not prepared to bury a third.
The mother said she learned on Sunday evening that Paria had taken a decision to move from rescue to recovery.
Greenidge said she was comforted by her granddaughter, Aliyah.
Aliyah told her grandmother, “Nana, doh cry, nah. My daddy real strong and he will come out just now, wait and you will see.”
Greenidge said she thought it disrespectful that she had learned of the decision in the media, and not by company officials.
On learning her son had died, Greenidge said, “I held my stomach and immediately felt sick.”
She said her son’s body was identified by a tattoo on his right arm.
Henry’s sister also gave an emotional statement, saying she got first-hand information from LMCS employee Dexter Guerra that there was an accident at the site.
But there was no explanation, she said.
Henry recalled that in 2018 her brother was involved in a boating incident at sea.
She said, “Yusuf along with a couple others were heading to Grenada and the vessel turned over and Yusuf was the diver that saved a couple others and himself, so if that’s the case chances are they can be okay.”
Henry broke down as she recalled how her mother was screaming so loudly that people heard her from far away.
Henry said she was assured by Kazim Ali Snr, and he confirmed he was trying to convince Paria to permit a rescue attempt.
“He expressed it has been hours he has been begging Paria to accept his request because his only son, too, is also one of the men in the pipe.
“Mr Kazim reassured us he is not giving up. He will continue to exhaust/explore every attempt to convince Paria his team can perform this rescue.
“He asked us all to bear with him, but made it absolutely clear he has enough men, equipment and a perfect plan,” she said.
Henry said her family attended a meeting with Energy Minister Stuart Young, Paria managers and other family members.
She said the families felt disrespected.
“My mom showed him and everyone else a picture on her cellphone. She said ‘this is a picture of my two sons that I recently buried... please I beg of you, I can’t afford to buy a third,” she said.