In the words of calypsonian Denyse Plummer, East Port of Spain residents “nah leaving!”

This was what many of them said in response to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s advice to seize the opportunity to move from the area, if requested, to allow for the revitalisation of Port of Spain.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday: “If you don’t move, that means you will stay in the squalor for the next 40 years. You might like that, but your children wouldn’t like it. And I will say the same thing to Sea Lots.