Dance hall artiste Kyle Roberts, who went by the name Rebel Sixx, has been murdered.
Roberts was gunned down at his home in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca shortly before night Sunday.
Roberts, 26, was reportedly in his living room playing videos games when two men broken into the house and shot him.
Police say he was shot more than a dozen times.
There was a relative in the house. The relative was not harmed.
Responding police officers carried Roberts to the Arima Hospital. He died before getting there.