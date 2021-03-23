Former educator and businessman Adolphus Noel Daniel has died.
Daniel is reported to have passed away on Sunday night in Tobago, though the cause of his death remains unconfirmed.
Having chosen the career path of an educator, Daniel established the privately-run Daniel Education Community (DEC) in the 1980s, which provided private tuition to secondary schools students preparing for then-named CXC and GCE (General Certificate of Education) exams. The education entity went on to become a household name.
Daniel would go on to create eBeam Interact Limited, a company under which his PILLA Math educational programme was launched. The programmed, which was a culmination of 12 years of research and development, involved a unique approach to the teaching of mathematics using a series of animated lessons no longer than five minutes in duration.
However, Daniel became embroiled in the centre of the infamous Life Sport scandal in 2014, when his company was awarded a $34 million contract by the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago for the implementation of a literacy and numeracy educational programme.
Following an audit into Life Sport by the Ministry of Finance, the programme was shelved, leading to Daniel’s programme never being implemented.
Daniel, however, refused to any part of the money paid to him.
Labelling himself a victim of the scandal, he said he was being set up to look guilty just because he happened to be leaving the scene of one of the biggest local financial scandals of this century with a $34 million parting gift.
“Anyone with a modicum of common sense would know that the crook always points in the other direction,” said Daniel, and pointed fingers in the other direction.
He also provided other reasons as to why he should hold on to the money.
“I was the individual who saved the Life Sport programme from being closed down in 2013.
“The thing about it is, it is a non-issue because the only way under a contract anything is recoverable is if the other party is in default,” he said, and added, “There was never a single letter of complaint that I was in default of this contract. Not even a phone call.”
The Life Sport programme, which was the brainchild of then-Sport Minister Anil Roberts, was found to be fraught with corruption but Daniel believed the programme itself held merit.
In calling for a public enquiry, Daniel said: “The greater good of Life Sport was buried under the greed of just a few. The truth is there were concerned professionals who were working in the Life Sport Programme with and without pay and were devoted and fully committed to country.
“The country needs to know the truth about Life Sport and the roles of the various players including myself. Therefore, let those in public office, who say they care and who continue to demonise Life Sport at every opportunity, call a public inquiry. Call it now! I have time and let the chips fall where they may.”
Daniel leaves to mourn his wife Kay Daniel, ex-wife Ingrid Daniel as well as his children from both relationships.