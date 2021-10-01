IN 1961, when Ramjeawan Mongroo, the son of a sugar cane, rice and cattle farmer, heard of a girl with whom he might have a chance at courtship, he rode his bicycle from Diamond Village, near San Fernando, to Lothians Road in Princes Town.
Mongroo fell for Daiyke's natural beauty and shyness, and they married that year.
On Tuesday when the Express visited him at his home, Mongroo sat in the tray of his 4x4 pick-up and wept for Daiyke, who was murdered last year.
The 79-year-old widower appealed to the authorities for justice for his wife's killing as the one-year mark approaches on November 11, and hopes that it does not turn into a 'cold case'.
'I want to live to see that whoever killed my wife brought to justice. The people who instigated this crime, they should not be walking free,' he said.
His hands trembled as he showed the Express framed pictures of him and his wife on their wedding day, another of them smiling for the photographer, and then a memorial commemorating her death last year.
Daiyke, a housewife, mother of two and grandmother of four, was bludgeoned to death at the home she had shared with her husband and family for over 50 years.
She was dealt a single blow to the back of the head with a length of wood. The killer/s also fastened a tie strap around her neck.
The cleaning man
Weeks earlier, Mongroo had evicted a Guyanese couple and their three children from his apartment located downstairs of his house.
The elderly man said the couple was noisy and quarrelsome, and there were bouts of domestic abuse.
Mongroo's tools, animals and other items went missing.
The couple brought a young man, also Guyanese, to stay with them.
Mongroo told all of them to leave.
On the morning his wife was killed, the young man came to Mongroo's house to clean the apartment.
'She prepared my breakfast and I went into the back yard to see about my animals. I was in the back when a guy came and called out. He said the previous tenants sent him to clean the place. He talked so nice to us. He called us 'Uncle' and 'Aunty' and how good he will clean the place. That he will come and rent here later,' he said.
'I told my wife I was going to San Fernando and I am coming back just now. I left the young man here, cleaning a wall downstairs. When I came back home around midday, I saw the door downstairs was open. I walked into a room and I saw her. She was flat on the ground, already dead. There was a tie strap on her neck to make sure she was dead. There was blood. I also could have died there at that moment,' said Mongroo.
The elderly man walked onto the road where he called out to his brother who resides nearby and called the police. When he went upstairs, he realised someone had ransacked their home. Whoever killed his wife was long gone.
Mongroo said the length of wood that was used to kill his wife was taken from the back of the house. It was about three feet long and about six inches in width.
She was hit her one blow and that fractured her skull. Before she fell, she probably died, he said.
'The upstairs was ransacked but not one thing was taken. It was just a show to make it look like a robbery. At least I believe she did not suffer and die. I assume that. The autopsy said blunt force trauma to the head,' Mongroo said.
The road travelled
The killing of Daiyke, known for her peaceful demeanour and humility, sent shockwaves across the quiet community and devastated her two children, Grace Sankar and Rohan Mongroo, who had migrated to the USA and live there with their families.
There was additional trauma as Daiyke's final rites were delayed as Sankar awaited exemption documentation for several days after her brother received his for their return from New Jersey, USA, because of the Covid- 19 coronavirus travel restrictions into the country.
Almost a year after the killing, Mongroo spends his days with memories of his wife and their life, entwined for almost six decades.
'On August 13 this year, would have made it 60 years we were married.
We had lived so good together. I remember that day I went to talk to her father and then to her. When I told her why I was there, she ran inside her house. When I met her she was learning to sew. We got married and from there I bought this piece of land and we started from scratch,' he said.
Daiyke became a housewife and the mother of two children.
Her kitchen garden always had peppers, tomatoes, and dasheen bush plants, while he reared poultry and goats to the back of the house.
'In the beginning, it was a little rough, it was hard to get a job in the 60s. No matter what, she was always a humble person. When it was just the two of us, we made do with whatever little we had. Later, I got the job at WASA where I was a monthly paid worker. We brought up the two children with secondary school education,' the widower said.
After their children migrated and built their families and lives in the US, the elderly couple enjoyed retirement with travel and the comfort of their home.
'I cannot sit down. I am a backyard farmer – minding goat, sheep, fowl, duck, and I am always on the move. She used to be with me every day. She cooked the best food out in the world. My favourite from her was curry duck and curry goat,' he said.
'We travelled all over the world. I took my wife to India, London, Paris, New York. I was taking her to Germany and China but she didn't want to sit in a seat on a plane that long and said that I could go ahead.' They also resided in the US for 15 years but wanted to spend the rest of their lives together in the home they had built.
Life without Daiyke
Mongroo spoke of how life has been for him over the last ten months.
'Just as it comes, just so it goes. I got up this morning and my two knees were trembling. I am living day by day. Some days I sit in one spot for the entire day and think about my wife. I miss her. I think about her first thing in the morning. Some nights are sleepless thinking about her. Since we married, she never went back to her parents' home. Since she went, I would get up in the morning and my brother will bring food for me. I will eat. I see about my animals in the back yard and then sit down. Now I am alone. I cannot cook or wash. And so it goes,' he said.
Mongroo said the hand tremors began after he lost his wife - his body weakened by the bereavement, sadness and intensity of the emotional adjustment. The grief is worse knowing that her killer/s walk freely.
There is no feedback from investigators, who last year had a few conversations with his son but there is nothing new on the status of the investigations.
'I called the police station a couple of times, and you cannot get anyone to say anything. My son was corresponding with the inspector in homicide in San Fernando but that did not get anywhere. I am fed up with everything,' he said.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.