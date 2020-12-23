Residents of Maracas Bay Old Road and the fishing village near the coastline have gone without electricity and water for three days.
Concerned residents told the Express yesterday that the past 36 hours have been filled by candlelight meetings and frustrated attempts to get an answer from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
In a phone interview, one resident of Hamilton Village at Old Bay Road estimated that 3,000 people were affected by the outage.
Some are afraid that as the Christmas holiday approaches, food bought by residents will spoil without access to refrigeration, she said.
The resident said power outages also sever Old Bay Road’s water supply.
As a result, those who live in the area have had no water or lights since Sunday.
“People here who bought food supplies and commodities for Christmas are frustrated because you have refrigerators full of food or meat and it’s all going to spoil and waste. I have to come into my workplace with my phone and my children’s devices just to charge them. This is ridiculous and unfair, we are human beings,” she said.
Another woman who assembled at Maracas with other people living in the village said no updates on when the power would be restored have been provided.
Temporary solutions were put in place in some areas through the use of a generator supplied by T&TEC.
However, residents who remain without electricity have resorted to travelling outside the community to recharge their devices.
“We contacted the Commission, we spoke with the Government representatives and we have gotten no actual response. So now people in the community are begging for something to be done. It was a much larger area that was affected and since then they brought a generator and gave access to half of the area.
“So now, the remaining half are in the dark, literally, and no response from T&TEC. Even this morning, I called them and they said they have no update to give, so what are we supposed to do? Right now, my sister spent her money to get supplies for Christmas and she told me she doesn’t know what to do because there is no way to store it,” she said.
T&TEC: Supply being restored
In a statement yesterday, T&TEC said the outage was attributed to the collapse of a large tree in the Santa Cruz and North Coast Road area. “On Sunday 20 December at around 10 a.m. a large tree in the forested area between Santa Cruz and North Coast Road, Maracas, came down causing significant damage to T&TEC’s infrastructure. “Customers in the Maracas/Las Cuevas/La Fillette and Blanchisseuse areas were affected. T&TEC crews have since been working around the clock to restore supply to the affected customers but the terrain has hampered the speed of work towards restoration,” T&TEC said.
Mobile substations were set up in some communities. Those without access to power should have received supply by yesterday afternoon.
“T&TEC has deployed three mobile substations, in Maracas Bay, Las Cuevas and Blanchisseuse where the supply to most customers was restored. However, there are still come customers that are out of supply based on their location. It is expected that supply will be restored at around 5.p.m. (yesterday),” the statement said.