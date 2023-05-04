During the funeral service for two of the three men who were murdered at their Penal home last week, the pastor called for prayers for the country, as he lamented that “darkness has plagued” the land, forcing people to flee.
Anand Kumar, his son Kishore and their relative Rolly Hosein were killed at their Charlo Village, Penal, home on April 25.
Around 4 a.m., gunmen in bulletproof vests, and clothing with the markings “Police”, entered the house. The three men were pulled out of other beds and made to lie face-down on the ground in the garage. They were shot in the head.
The women who were in the house were unharmed. They have since left the house.
Yesterday, pictures of Anand Kumar, 42, and his son Kishore Kumar, 18, were placed on their closed caskets, which stood side by side during their funeral at Boodoo’s Funeral Home in Penal.
Pastor at the Cornerstone House of Praise Ravi Ramphal said there is now a lack of fear of God in this country.
“Men and women without fear of God do what they think and do what they please... We see a nation, a country suddenly transformed and become more evil, where evil rises up more drastically because we have taken away from our system, we have taken away from our youths, and the youths are our generation next, the fear of God in their hearts.”
He described the nation as once being as a hummingbird which buzzes in peace, serenity and freedom. Ramphal said these qualities have been taken away.
He, however, said evil can be relinquished.
“If men and women will just seek God and trust in this process, it will arise in more goodness and in more favour in prayer, then we will see more evil decline.”
Ramphal said, “I encourage you brothers and sisters friends, family well-wishers in this time as you pray for this family... pray for your communities, pray for our once-beautiful country that everybody wanted to come to. Now everybody wants to depart, nobody wants to come again.
“Not even as beautiful as they would say Carnival is, do people want to come because once we were saying that it was a culture of beauty, (it) has become a culture of evil, darkness has plagued our land.”
He, however, encouraged people to not give up.
“We fight in prayer... We can win if we allow God to fight for us and with us... Pray that God takes over and that we come back to be a place that was once beautiful, respectable and loving as Trinidad used to be.”
The Kumars were laid to rest under Christian rites, while a Muslim funeral was held for Hosein moments earlier at the same location.
Imam Jamal Sookoor said while things happen which we do not understand, we have to trust and obey God.
“Sometimes things happened and we do not have the knowledge to know what it is, but one thing we do know is that He has control and He is in control of every single thing... He will take care of our affairs... If you try to take matters into your own hands, you will end up doing something that is wrong and you will not be rewarded, but if you have patience, you will be rewarded tremendously.”
TTPS unit responds
On Tuesday, Linda Bajnath, mother of Anand Kumar, grandmother of Kishore and mother-in-law to Hosein, told the Express that while it was said by Commissioner of Police that there would be counselling, it had not happened.
Aisha Corbie, head of the TTPS Social Support Services which includes the Victims and Witness Support Unit and the Police Social Work Unit, who attended the funerals, said support continues to be provided.
Vijay Jebodsingh, VWSU, South Western Division, is part of the team.
Corbie said, “Mr Jebodsingh who is here with me, he would have been in contact with the family and we would have also visited the relatives yesterday (Tuesday) in preparation for the funeral.
“But not just that the support will be continuing and ongoing for the days, weeks ahead, for whatever support the family and the relatives will need to navigate this difficult time that they would be experiencing, and we know a number of children would be affected by this very tragic event and coming for a funeral for one person but coming to a funeral for three persons is very, very significant.”