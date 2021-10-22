THE DAUGHTER of a woman who died after being admitted to hospital following an asthma attack has filed a million-dollar lawsuit against the North-Central Regional Health Authority, claiming medical negligence.
Speaking to reporters at the San Fernando office of attorney Prakash Ramadhar yesterday, sisters Caroline Balbos and Celin Ganpat recalled their mother’s death in September 2018 and of their attempts to cope since then.
“Even though you’re older, you need your mother to talk to, you need advice,” said Ganpat, the eldest of five children, and on whose behalf the court documents were filed.
The women said their mother, Joy Balbos, 44, was taken to the Arima Health Centre on September 13, 2018, as she was experiencing an asthma attack.
Early the following day, the family was told she needed to be taken from the health centre to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.
Court documents stated that while at EWMSC, Joy Balbos was sedated, but by the next morning she was speaking with relatives.
She was taken off the ventilator but was still having difficulty breathing, and it was recommended by doctors that a breathing tube be inserted.
The documents stated that while she was supposed to be taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to lack of space, she was taken to the Emergency Unit where the ICU doctors would be summoned to take care of her.
Her relatives were told she had to once more be sedated and the breathing tube left in.
The children left the hospital to tidy themselves and said they received no calls from the hospital.
Around midday, at the institution, a doctor asked the women if anyone had spoken to them about their mother’s condition and status, and a meeting was set up for the following day.
At this meeting they were told that a doctor, while attending to another patient in the emergency department, also checked on Joy Balbos and realised that her oxygen tube was accidentally disconnected.
This had gone unnoticed by those working in the department for an unknown period and when the discovery was made, medical staff attempted to revive Balbos.
They were able to do so on two occasions, but the length of time the oxygen tube had been disconnected resulted in a lack of constant oxygen supply to her brain, leading to brain damage. She passed away on September 16.
An autopsy found that she died as a result of a lack of oxygen to the brain.
$20,000 offered for a life
Under the particulars of negligence in the lawsuit, it was stated that the hospital failed to properly monitor the machines and also to properly monitor Balbos knowing that she had a history of shortness of breath, wheezing and hypertension and at the time, was having trouble breathing on her own even after receiving treatment.
It was said that a doctor told them a “catastrophic error was made by the hospital” and they should speak to hospital’s quality division.
The family was offered $20,000 by the NCRHA some time ago.
Ramadhar said yesterday, “I was appalled that the cost of human life in this country could be seen with such a negligible number for a 44-year-old woman who meant everything to her family. She was really the magnet and the glue to her entire family, not just to her children, but grandchildren, and I understand in the community, and I thought that was insulting to begin with, and today our claim is in the vicinity of $1.3 million.
“This is not just about money because we have children to look after moving forward, she was the breadwinner for the family that has been removed from them, but the pain and suffering for having lost a mom is immeasurable for something as simple as paying proper attention.”
Ganpat is seeking damages for negligence resulting in the death of her mother, damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering, special damages including all expenses incurred with interest.
Ganpat is also seeking costs.
Ramadhar sent a pre-action protocol letter in April of this year and, in May, the NCRHA asked for an extension of time to respond.
A reminder was sent by the claimant’s attorney in July, but no response was received. The lawsuit was filed yesterday by attorney Ted Roopnarine.
Joy Balbos was described by her daughters as a hard-working person who was last employed at the WASA.
The sisters said that since their mother’s death, they have tried to stay together as a family unit, especially for their younger siblings who were ten and 14 years old at the time of Balbos’ death.