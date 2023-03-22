BUSINESSMAN and father of two Denbert Alfred became Tobago’s fourth road fatality yesterday as a result of an accident in Hampden, Lowlands, Tobago.
Alfred is also the third person to be killed in a crash for the month of March.
The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. yesterday when the van Alfred was driving crashed into a tree.
He was pinned behind the wheel and died upon impact. Fire officers used the jaws of life to extricate his body.
Alfred, the owner of Front View Bar and Grill, was on his way to his business place when tragedy struck.
Several items, including ketchup, fries and various types of meat, were removed from his van by friends on the scene before the vehicle was moved from the crash site.
Alfred’s two young daughters broke down in tears on the scene calling for their father while his wife was inconsolable.
The passenger of the van was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital in a serious but stable condition.