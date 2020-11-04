It was a tearful farewell for Princes Town businessman and ex-fire officer Christopher Hosein at his funeral service on Wednesday.
Hosein's family, relatives, close friends and some of his former co-workers at the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services paid tribute to him at his final goodbye held at Belgrove Crematorium in San Fernando.
Anglican Archdeacon Edwin Primus officiated the service and delivered the homily to the small gathering in the chapel of the funeral home.
His two daughters and relatives wept at the funeral home's crematorium.
The 44-year-old father of two was killed last week and his body and vehicle discovered burnt at an isolated road off M1 Tasker Road, Ste Madeleine.
A 28-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were detained on Wednesday hours after the body was discovered, and they remain in police custody.
Homicide detectives of Region III began their interviews with the couple on the weekend and were expected to wrap up their case file to submit to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions this week.
Hosein was alive when he was set on fire as an autopsy on Friday found that he died of toxic smoke inhalation and asphyxia.
He also suffered blunt force trauma to the head, suggesting to police that he was beaten unconscious before his hands were bound with tie straps, mouth covered with duct tape and rope fastened to his neck.
Hours after the body was discovered, police intercepted a vehicle, in which there were allegedly items belonging to Hosein, driven by the male suspect.
The female suspect was detained at her home.
Police believe that Hosein, was attacked at his house at St James Street, Princes Town, on Tuesday night, and the killer/s attempted to dispose of his body by burning it.
Hosein founded the business Experts Fire and Safety Limited, which operated out of his home.
He was employed for 12 years as a Fire Prevention Officer in the fire service before he founded the company, for which he had specialised training and long list of accreditations in Occupational Safety, Health and Environmental studies.
He was also a lead auditor of safety management systems and a registered mediator with the Mediation Board of Trinidad and Tobago.
Leading investigations at the scene were Senior Supt of the Southern Police Division Yusuff Gaffar, ASP Persad and Sgt Ramlogan, as well as investigators of Homicide Region III led by ASP Sean Dhilpaul.