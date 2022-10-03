Notwithstanding his trips to Europe and the US, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has not returned to tell the country that his travels yield any direct foreign investment in the energy sector.
So said Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, as he contributed to the budget debate yesterday in the House of Representatives.
Lee said 19,800 people were employed in the energy sector when the People’s Partnership government demitted office in 2015. In 2021 there were 13,400, he said. He said oil production had declined from 78,630 barrels a day in 2015 to 59,850 in 2021, and natural gas production had declined from 3,835 mmcfd to 25,079 mmcfd in 2021. He added that LNG declined from 28.9 million cubic metres to 15.3 mcm. He said in all the indicators, there was decline.
“There has been no growth in the energy sector and the only bright star was what the People’s Partnership government had put in place with Juniper and Angeline fields.
“I ask the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Energy to point to one single improvement that this Government has caused between 2015 and 2022 in the energy sector,” he said. “It is zero,” he stated, adding that the data in the Review of the Economy had shown that there had been no turnaround and no recovery in the energy sector. He said the Minister of Finance’s statement on Page 150 of the Budget about an increase in domestic energy production buoyed by higher prices was “all talk and fluff”.
Lee said it was not true that the PP Government left gas contracts unattended as the PNM was suggesting. He said there were only two outstanding contracts to be renegotiated when the PP Government left office and they were on a month to month basis. It was the ArcelorMittal and MHTL No 4.
Lee said this Government was the only Government in the history of the country under which the energy sector had never experienced any growth.
False sense of security
Responding to Young’s statement that the energy sector was important to the economy, Lee said no one in the UNC ever said the Government should abandon the energy sector in order to diversify. “We agree that it is the cornerstone of the economy.But where is the decisive action to reverse the stagnation in this sector?” he asked.
He said this Government’s legacy would be the closure and migration of companies. He said the Minister of Finance, year after year, sought to give the population a false sense of stability and security. He said the Minister of Finance was 27,000 barrels short a day in oil production of what he promised to deliver one year ago.
Just a few months ago the Government opened the deep-water bid round and it failed with bids received for only four of the 17 blocks, he said. He said before this the Government had a shallow bid round and this too failed. He said the only time there were successful deep-water bid rounds were under the Panday and Persad-Bissessar governments.
He said after promising fiscal incentives to assist energy companies for the last seven budgets, Finance Minister Colm Imbert was finally going to take action, but it was too late. He said he hoped for the sake of the country these fiscal incentives worked.
Lee said the Government had a habit of “dangling” the Petrotrin refinery in front of the OWTU every time an election was on the horizon. He said he hoped the OWTU didn’t fall prey to this scheme this time.
Lee also called on the Government to pay the $200 million in VAT refunds which were owed to the manufacturers as well as the termination payments owed to EFCL workers.