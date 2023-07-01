A massive search was launched yesterday for a three-year-old boy who is suspected to have fallen into the Ortoire River in Mayaro.

No one saw little Allon Ramdial fall into the water, but he and his mother live in a room at the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility in Ortoire Village, and he was known to ­frequent the jetty over a part of river.

The toddler’s mother, Cristianna Ramdial, 19, told police when she awoke around 6.30 a.m. yesterday, she realised her son was missing.