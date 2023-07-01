A heart wrenching situation played out overnight in and around a river in south Trinidad, where a five-year-old girl is suspected to have fallen into shortly before nightfall on Friday.
Police and fire officers, helped by volunteers, spent the night walking the banks and wading the Carapal River, Erin, in search for Jenysa Alleyne.
The child lived with her grandmother and disappeared at around 5p.m.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team are involved in the search of the river which empties into the sea on Trinidad’s south coast.
As at daybreak today, the child had not been found.
It is not the first time that infant children left unattended have fallen into rivers, with fatal consequences.
On December 12 last year, , the body of infant Allon Ramdial washed ashore near the mouth of the Ortoire River in Mayaro, bringing an end to a search where everyone had hoped for a miracle.
The two-year-old was found almost a kilometre from the jetty where it is suspected he walked onto and toppled over into the river days before.
Allon lived with his 19-year-old mother, Cristianna Ramdial, in a room of the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility in Mayaro.
The child was often seen walking along the jetty, residents said. But no one saw he opened the door of his room, walked down the steps and onto the jetty that morning.
The mother raised an alarm, triggering a search by villagers, fishermen and police officers. And when that failed, Ramdial said she made contact with the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat.
The T&T Coast Guard and Mayaro Lifeguard Unit divers were also involved in the search.
And on May 9, last year, two-year-old Kimani Francis walked through the gates of his Tenth Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin, home and went missing. His body was found lodged against a log in the Guapo River the following day.
His 22-year-old mother told police he was sitting in the living room when she left him to go on a video call. She was assisting her boyfriend with preparing his resume.
And it was not until police officers came to the home did she discover her son was missing.
A neighbour who had spotted the child walking on the roadway, barefoot and with a paper in his hand, called the police, who investigated the case to determine whether charges could be laid against anyone.
A month later, the Director of Public Prosecutions gave instructions for an inquest to be held into the child’s death.