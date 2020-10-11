For single parent Nadine Lawrence, feeding and educating her three children while unemployed has become an impossible task.
The former housecleaner was struck by COVID-19 unemployment in early March. Now grappling with financial instability and facing the ugly end of the pandemic’s reality, Lawrence told the Express that on most days her family has gone without eating in order to pay rent.
“I am a single parent and I am not working. I was doing cleaning for people in their homes but with COVID people didn’t want other people inside their homes. In the beginning I was ashamed to ask for help and I was thinking of my children being teased. I am in a desperate position and I need help,”
“I would say in an average week we have food for four out of the seven days. I’m too ashamed to ask people every time we don’t have food, so sometimes we survive off water because there is no other choice. Sometimes a neighbour might ask me if I want something or ask me to bake something for them and that is how we will get food,” she said.
Lawrence spends her days in her one-bedroom apartment in Aqui Street, Cumuto, searching for a new job. Once a custodian at the Water and Sewerage Authority, she was laid off years ago and forced to look for other avenues of work. While being a domestic worker is hard, she said, she was able to provide enough to feed and look after her family month after month.
Now only financed by a $1750 assistance grant issued by the Government, she admitted that $1500 is used to pay for the apartment which is not equipped with electricity. As a result, two out of three of Lawrence’s children have resolved to stay with a family friend in order to complete digital learning. As the new school term has started, she said she has not been able to purchase items on the book lists sent to her.
In order to find sustenance on particularly hard days, she said, she often buys and resells a single pack of cigarettes to acquire a $10-$20 profit.
“It wasn’t like this when I was working, everything my children could ever ask for I used to find a way to give it to them. Now, we got sent a few book lists and I can’t even afford a pencil for the children. It got to a point where I have to sell cigarettes and paper to get by. You can make a $10 profit on a good day by selling one pack of cigarettes.” she said.
Lawrence, who is originally from Arouca, left her home in what is considered a crime-hotspot years ago. To protect the well-being of her children, she said, she decided to rent the small apartment away from the area. Previously visiting the Housing Development Corporation in an effort to find a more stable place to live, she said she was turned away on multiple occasions.
“It had a lot of killings in the area, and I had a very hard life growing up. I said to myself I don’t want my children to go through the same things so I found this place here in Cumuto and I’ve been renting here. I was pleading with HDC to get somewhere to live but they don’t want to hear me. So many times I went into the office and they started getting on saying I had children and I want to put my burden on them,” she said.
Now without the income necessary to qualify for housing, she is pleading for any assistance that can be offered.
“Honestly right now things are so hard and I have run out of options, It really is affecting the children. My youngest daughter, I had to send her to school with a pair of shoes that were beaten and torn. When rain would fall, her feet would be soaked. The children made fun of her for it and she would come home crying so I had to sacrifice and get her a new pair of shoes. I don't want my children to live this life. Any help from anyone would be greatly appreciated,” said Lawrence.
Those who wish to offer assistance to Lawrence can do so by contacting her at 1 868 354 5300