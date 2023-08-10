Deputy Commissioner of Police - Intelligence and Investigations, Curt Simon, warned that illegal quarrying, illegal gambling and illicit trade are criminal activities closely tied to the prevailing scourge of criminality, including murders.
Simon spoke during a meeting held with the Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on Monday. The meeting was attended by the Heads of Departments and senior representatives of various Government agencies.
He urged the Task Force members to be vigilant against those who may attempt to corrupt the law enforcement processes. He vowed to provide whatever resources the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service possesses to further advance the Multi-Agency Task Force approach to policing and combatting criminality.
Head of the MATF, ASP Haynes said that illegal occupation of State lands is a precursor to illegal quarrying activities. He added that this then erupts into gang warfare for State lands.
ASP Haynes assured that the MATF Quarrying Team, has been instructed to collaborate with the Commissioner of State Lands and the Land Settlement Agency, to regain control of State Lands and this will ultimately reduce the fighting and killing which is taking place.
MATF has investigated over 120 complaints resulting in the seizure of eight excavators, one bulldozer, 13 trucks and the arrest of 18 people for digging and removing mineral. Eleven of those people have since been charged.
MATF uses problem-oriented policing and intelligence-led techniques to carry out its mandate of enhancing law enforcement capacity and fostering a multi-faceted approach to crime reduction via greater inter-agency collaboration. Other successes of MATF include the $122.8 million in taxes to be collected as a result of its exercises and the $114,920 which were seized in relation to illegal gambling activities.