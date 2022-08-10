A relative of a cyclist who was killed on Sunday night believes that the victim was robbed of his work earnings after the collision.
Brandon Ramdass, 26, a driver, of Tarouba Road, Tarouba, was killed almost instantly after he was struck by a vehicle on the San Fernando By-Pass in the vicinity of the old drive-in cinema.
In an interview at the family’s home on Tuesday, Ramdass’s uncle, Sonny Ramdass, said his nephew had borrowed a bicycle from a neighbour and left home at around 9 p.m. to go to KFC at Southern Main Road in Marabella.
He was on his way back home when he was hit by a car overtaking another vehicle on the by-pass.
Ramdass was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) and hospitalised for injuries.
Sonny said he was told by his nephew’s employer that his nephew had conducted sales for the company and was supposed to have about $3,300 from the sales on his person.
Sonny said that when he identified the body and collected his nephew’s belongings, there was $102 in his pocket.
“I am speculating that when the tragedy happened whoever was at the scene at that point in time whether it be the police, wrecker man, a pedestrian, a driver, whoever the case may be, the money went missing”, said the uncle.
“He worked the van selling the 20-pound cylinders house-to-house. He sold a load of gas, came back and took another half load, and went and sold that Sunday. He parked the vehicle at the boss’ home. But the boss was not around at that point in time so he came home and showered, then went back out to get something to eat with all the sales in his pocket. Something took place they only discovered $102 in his pocket. Four $20 , two $10 and two single dollars”, he said.
Ramdass said his nephew was a very hard-working person, and the family is calling for justice in his killing.
“The bike had a strobe light in front with a reflection with a red reflector in the back. He was heading down the bypass to come back home but instead of riding through the village it is shorter on the highway side. A silver Subaru with a black bonnet was coming up the bypass heading north and my nephew was riding in the opposite direction. The car was overtaking and collide with my nephew. I gathered from the police that with the impact, he died”, said the uncle.
Sonny said his nephew was a very quiet, soft-spoken and hardworking person, and the family is mourning his loss.
The uncle said he believed his nephew died because of negligence on the part of the driver, and appealed to motorists to be mindful of other vehicles and pedestrians on the road.
“A life is lost because of the negligence of a driver who was overtaking a vehicle and my nephew was in the opposite lane. I need some justice to prevail out of this pertaining to the driver of the vehicle. Up to this point in time, the driver has not shown any interest as yet. I am not going to say he will not come to us, but up to now he has not. People must be mindful of the road. You cannot be overtaking like a madman, like a bat out of hell. It could have been a whole family in a vehicle instead of my nephew, and it would not be one but an entire family gone today”, said Sonny.
The uncle also appealed to the authorities to increase the number of lights on that stretch of the San Fernando Bye-Pass and to post more signs indicating the speed limit.
“We are calling for justice. Brandon and his brother had a rough life. His mother drowned when he and his young brother were just babies. This family has been through a lot”, he said.
Ramdass’ and his younger brother lost their mother, Leela Ramdass, after she drowned at Mayaro some 20 years ago.
Ramdass was about six years old, and he and his brother, grew up with their father.
Responding to the scene of the collision were Insp Mohammed, Sgt Maharaj and Cpl Simon of the Marabella Police Station.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week and Cpl Simon is continuing enquiries.