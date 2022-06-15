The kidnap suspect who died during a shooting with police on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on Monday is Dane St Rose, 23, of Pinto Road, Arima.
Around 8.30 a.m. on Monday, St Rose was picked up in downtown Port of Spain by a PH driver plying the Port of Spain to Chaguaramas route.
Police said during the journey he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the 39-year-old driver and announced a robbery. He then ordered the man into the trunk of his car and took control.
The man, who had his cellular phone, contacted the police from the trunk of the car and told them what happened, giving the officers a description of the car and the man driving it. He then opened the trunk and tried to escape.
The man later told officers that St Rose stopped the car, shot him once in the leg and sped off.
The man, in the meantime, was taken to the St James District Hospital by officers of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA), where he was treated.
Police, who waited for the suspect along Wrightson Road near a University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) campus building, said as St Rose got nearer the officers’ marked vehicles he opened fire on them. He then got out the car and ran off, still firing at the officers, who fired back.
St Rose eventually collapsed in front of the UTT campus.
A 48-second video later appeared on social media showing what appeared to be shoot-out between the police and St Rose.
Gunshots are first heard and a man is seen falling on the ground. He then raises his hand to either shoot back or shoot himself in the head.
Police said an autopsy will show if he had been shot by the police or if his fatal injury was self-inflicted.