Dead on a chair

POLICE are probing the suspected homicide of a South Oropouche man on Sunday.
Anil Alladin, 41, of Partap Trace, was pronounced dead at the residence of a co-worker in Fyzabad.
Upon examination of the body, a district medical officer found that there was what appeared to be a wound to the chest, but no blood around it, nor on the clothing.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week to ascertain the cause of death.
A police report said that at around 11.20 p.m. officers of the Fyzabad Police Station received a report and went to Maraj Trace.
PCs Collins and Jagoo found the body of Aladdin in a slouched position on a chair.
Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services indicated to the officers that they got no vital signs from Alladin.
Police officers were told that Alladin and his co-workers were liming at Full Tilt Bar on Delhi Road in Fyzabad when at around 8 p.m. Alladin left to convey a co-worker, who is a Spanish national, to his home in the vicinity of Maraj Trace.
Police were told that upon arrival at the residence at around 9 p.m. Alladin asked his co-worker to use the bathroom.
Alladin subsequently complained of chest pains and shortness of breath.
He then became unresponsive and EHS was contacted.
Officers of the Bureau of Homicide Region Three processed the scene.
Also responding were ASP Victor, W/Insp Thomas-Bodie, and W/Sgt Jacob.