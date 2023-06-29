“We are all equal. I want to roll up my sleeves and get the work done for all communities in Trinidad and Tobago.”
So said Stephen Dookhran, differently-abled candidate for the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), who has thrown his proverbial hat into the political arena and filed nomination papers to contest the Penal seat in the August 14 local government election.
With the assistance of a sign-language interpreter, Dookhran, who is hearing impaired, communicated with the media after filing his nomination papers on Monday at the office of the returning officer at the Shoppes of Debe.
He communicated that he is the vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired (TTAHI) and is involved in several other non-governmental organisations.
“I think I can represent persons with all disabilities. But it is not just about disabilities,” said Dookhran, who related that his wife is also hearing impaired and they are parents to three children, all of whom know sign language. He gave an insight into how he overcame the language barrier in his childhood with the help of his family and community.
The sign language interpreter related Dookhran’s words: “I did not go to school when I was growing up. I had experiences and I learned things on my own. When I was smaller, my family tried to communicate with me. They didn’t leave me out. One person accepted that they should start to learn the alphabet.
“My mother went to a place to learn to sign, and she came back and taught me at home how to sign. When I was nine years old, I met other deaf people in the community. When I saw they were signing differently from me, I quietly watched them and I picked up what they were doing. Over the years I learned on my own. So, I learned to sign and read on my own.”
Dookhran is employed at Tradewinds Hotel in San Fernando and will turn 40 years old next Thursday.
Marissa Persad-Parboo, PEP deputy political leader and manager for Penal/Debe, who stood alongside Dookhran, said his candidacy was to be celebrated and it was an achievement for the disabled community.
“A differently-abled person going up for elections is a great thing for Trinidad and Tobago. We hope that more differently-abled people can have the opportunity to represent their communities and constituencies. To be elected is something to be written on the books. It would be something that we would cheer for and something that we would continue to promote, especially with Stephen stepping up and not being afraid to hold that position.
“He was always interested in politics, but I think the nudge from us and having people to stand behind him to go for it is what made him come in,” she said.
“He (Dookhran) joined the party when he realised that we are for the people, for the disabled people. We want to give laymen a chance to prove themselves and to show that anyone can stand and get things done in our communities. We want to push that no matter who you are, you can be given the opportunity to serve your people in the correct and righteous way,” said Persad-Parboo.