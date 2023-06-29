‘representing all disabilities’: Differently-abled candidate for the Progressive Empowerment Party Stephen Dookhran speaks with his team after filing his nomination papers at the office of the returning officer for the electoral district of Barrackpore West, Debe South, Penal, La Romaine, at the Shoppes of Debe on Monday. Dookhran will be contesting the Penal seat in the local government election on August 14. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP