The search continues of Germaine Noel.
Noel who is deaf has been missing for over a week.
Her sister Charmine Noel on Monday headed to Princes Town, the last place her elder sister was seen. She told the Express, “I am very worried right now I’m going up to Princes town to look for myself to see if I can get some kind of relief. I am worried because she done can’t talk and can’t hear so she can’t tell people, I am from Point Fortin I want to go home."
Noel said her sister who at times would lime in bars, met two Rio Claro men who came to Guapo. She said camera footage from last week Monday showed that they had a meal at a place in the area. Noel believes her sister then told them she was heading home.
“She was pointing which part she living which is by me … She was showing them the movement and one of the men tell her, yes, come and they turn to come down by our side and then apparently they never come here they went straight up Princes Town with her.”
Noel said her sister was taken to a hotel at Market Street, Princes Town and footage from the establishment showed her leaving with the men around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators were told she was placed in a taxi heading to San Fernando.
Charmine Noel told the Express she was informed that cameras on the streets of Princes Town have not working but that efforts will be made to find the taxi.
“The Anti-Kidnapping (officer) saying it have nothing showing that she was kidnapped because you seeing that she was liming with them and she went in the food place with them. It wasn’t showing nothing that she was in fear or nothing like that,” Charmine said. She is however yet to see her sister and longs for her safe return.
She said the two men who were with Germaine, 44, were taken into police custody but were released on Sunday. The investigation is however on-going.
Noel described her sister as one who easily makes friends. “She would lime with anybody. She like to lime, everybody in Point Fortin knows her. She always in Point Fortin liming.”
She said while Germaine did not know official sign language the family had their way of communicating with her. “She understands us and most people in the Point Fortin area understands her because she born and grow around them.”
Anyone with information on Germaine Noel’s whereabouts can contact her sister at 368-4656. The police also issued a release for help to find her. The Guapo police station can be contacted or any of the police’s emergency numbers.