PROF Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, Dean of the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), remained in stable condition at St Clair Medical Centre yesterday.
She was admitted to the facility after she was involved in an accident along Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on Thursday night.
Antoine was driving along the road, when a truck collided with the back of her vehicle.
She was taken to the Port of Spain Hospital and later transferred to the St Clair hospital.
The driver of the truck has since been questioned and a statement recorded, said police.