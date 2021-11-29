Dear readers,
We regret not being in a position to publish the Express newspaper today following a fire in our building which suddenly disrupted our operations yesterday.
The production process was well underway when the fire alarm was triggered by smoke emanating from the D-Drinks Outlet on the ground floor of Express House on Independence Square, Port of Spain . Staff had to be evacuated for their safety and while we were hopeful that operations would have normalised last night to allow us to print the paper this was not possible.
Our stories are however available at www.trinidadexpress.com and we’re aiming to be able to produce an epaper for our readers if our systems become functional this morning.
We thank you for your patience and understanding.