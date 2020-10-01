Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was in an apologetic mood on Thursday as he addressed the media on several issues related to crime fighting and national security, including the postponement of his vacation which was due to commence tomorrow.
When questioned on his current relationship with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after he made certain comments in response to Rowley’s assessment of the police questionable handling of patrons at a recent poolside party at Bayside Towers in Cocorite, Griffith said it was inappropriate for him to make such comments that could be alluded to the Prime Minister, and he has since written a letter of apology.
In attempting to explain how the situation played out, Griffith stated: “I have a very strong degree of passion to serve my country and the citizens of this country as well as the police officers.
“Based on how the media perceived what the Prime Minister said, it gave the impression that the Prime Minister pulled up Gary, that the police officers we are not doing our jobs, that we’re profiling persons.”
He said that Trinidad and Tobago is not a state of the United States but there are many people who feel that way so when they see what happens in the US, they feel that T&T is an arm of the US.
“So we have this situation of police violence and abuse and only targeting one group. I actually did a check of my 8,000 officers and none of us are white. So no police officer goes out of their way to target any certain group and leave any other group, we have nothing to gain by this. I myself actually arrested and charged my own family member in Westmoorings a few months ago, so no one is above the law.
“However, going back to this situation, there was this perception that the police were not doing what we could. My strong degree of making sure that I serve my country and its citizens, as well as looking after the wellbeing of the police officers, gave the impression that we were doing the wrong thing, and that could have affected public confidence and trust with the police service, and that I had to ensure was not done.”
He said he felt hurt by the perception that they were targeting only certain persons because it wasn’t true, but that was the perception the media had based on what the Prime Minister had stated.
“Likewise, there was the perception that if you’re partying we could have arrested you. Again, with my oath to office I have to make sure that the constitutional rights of citizens would not be infringed. So the perception the media was putting out based on what they thought the Prime Minister had said, gave the impression that the police now have the authority to go into private property and we can arrest people if they’re partying, which was not the case.
“I have to be very clear because if one police officer got misinformation on how the media plaster it and that police would have gone into any one of your home where you have six person and would have arrested all of you all. So I was very passionate about it.
“Even though I’ve noted and learned and my passion to do the right thing for my country, fighting for constitutional rights, that is well and good. And even though what I said was accurate, it was in no way appropriate for me to make such a comment that could allude to the comment I made about the Prime Minister. Since then I have written officially to the Honourable Prime Minister and I have apologised, and I wish to openly let the public know that I do apologise for the comments that I’ve made,” Griffith said.
He said sometimes people forget that he’s human and he can make mistakes.
“But it means that every single day I’m being monitored, scrutinised, and at times somebody can be frustrated, they can be tired. People said that sometimes my strong degree of passion to help, it puts me in situations to get myself in trouble.”
He said in April when he issued a press release informing citizens to not feel any fear on private property as the police couldn’t do anything, he could have instead sat back, not say anything, and people would have abused it.
“What I said then worked for four or five months. Nobody abused the system in private property. If what I did and said saved lives, then I have no regrets for what I did. But I did not lie, what I said was straightforward. Even though we cannot arrest you or charge you, we can take action, we can warn, disperse, which is what we did at Bayside, no different.
Griffith said he finds himself being criticised because he steps on toes.
“Even though what I said was required because I wanted to let the country and the police officers to know, that I cannot infringe on your constitutional right, we cannot go onto private property. If you’re partying it is not against the law. But, even though what I said was correct, how you speak is even more important. Because even though the message was accurate, how the message went about became lost because of how I spoke and how I said it.
“Again, because of my strong degree of passion, but that is no excuse, it was unacceptable. I apologise to the country for the comments that I made. I wrote officially to the Honourable Prime Minister, and just by the way, I was not asked to send any letter of apology. Nobody insisted and directed me to apologise, this is how I was trained, if it is I’m wrong, I’m wrong.
“I give the assurance however, I’m still going to be very, very strong in ensuring constitutional rights would not be infringed.”
Griffith said at the end of the day he’s human.