In a letter titled “Fortunate and Unfortunate”, a 13-year-old boy has penned the story of his life in poverty, studying in darkness and his parents’ hardship.
The open letter “to anyone who reads it” tells about how the boy reads by candlelight and how his mother cooks in darkness. His father, he said, is jobless.
The letter written by Standard Five pupil Adrian Lomas was disclosed in an interview with the Express at the family’s St Julien Village, Princes Town, home yesterday. His mother, Shamela Lomas, said, “My son is a very smart child, but he is not getting the same opportunities as other children his age because of our situation at home. He sat down and wrote this letter, but he doesn’t know what to do with it.”
The boy wrote: “I am doing well in school but it is a little hard for me because I don’t have electricity or any device. I have to do my work at night with a candle or lamp. Also, it is very hard to sleep at night.”
His mother explained that the Covid-19 pandemic had added to their already difficult life. Lomas said her son had no access to online learning and she walks a mile every Monday morning to pick up the week’s work at his school.
Lomas said her son would “do what he can” and then she would walk back to the school on Fridays to drop it off. “Sometimes he does not understand the work, but he has no one to help and no Internet to research, so he will leave it out,” she said.
The letter continued: “My mom has to cook in the dark and it is very hard for her. Also, my dad don’t have a job. He works a car for someone but it always gives trouble. He once had a good work but he left because he was not getting pay. This is my story. I hope someone reads it.”
The letter was not mailed to anyone, the mother said. “He wrote the letter, but I did not know what to do with it. I am thankful the Express came and saw it,” she said.
Lomas, 46, said the electricity supply to their home was disconnected four years ago. And her husband was unable to earn enough money to pay for reconnection.
“We have to make plenty sacrifices because I don’t want my son to suffer because of this. He is in Standard Five and he has a lot of work to do. I feel sad when I watch him trying to study at night with a flambeau or candle. He is really struggling,” she said.
‘Life is extremely difficult’
Lomas said her son has difficulty in completing his assignments for school because he has no access to the Internet.
“When he was at school, he would ask the teachers for help. But now he has to do it on his own and it is very difficult for him. So he would just leave it out. And when he does that, it is not helping him,” she said.
Lomas said it pains her to watch her son sleeping at night. “It is so hot sometimes and we cannot have a fan because there is no electricity. I will go and fan him,” she said.
And when times were unbearable, she said her son would find odd jobs in the neighbourhood to help make ends meet. The money he earned would be used to buy food and school supplies, Lomas said.
“Sometimes he would do work for the neighbours and he would go by a garage and clean out stuff. I don’t want him to do that, but I don’t want him to starve,” she said.
Lomas is now seeking assistance to have the electricity supply reconnected to her home. The mother is also asking for help in purchasing a device for her son.
“I desperately want to get the electricity reconnected. Life is extremely difficult and we are pleading for help. I want to get Internet and get a device for Adrian to be able to do his work so he will have a chance at improving his life,” she said.
In a brief interview with the Express, Adrian said, “I want to do my school work, but it is hard for me. I want to be like the other children, to have fun and to learn. I need help.”