A post-mortem has been ordered to confirm what caused the death of 35-year-old Kevon Gonzales.
Gonzales, of La Guira Settlement, Matura, was found dead around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, hours after he was reported missing by his sister.
Police were told that he left the home of a friend around 10 p.m. on Sunday after attending a birthday party, and had not been seen since.
Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a crab catcher was riding along Orosco Road, Matura, when he detected a foul stench. He made checks, and around 20 feet from the roadway he found the body of a man face-down on the ground.
The body bore a wound to the back.
A team of officers led by Sgt Hazel and Cpl James responded, and the body was later identified by relatives.
Police suspect the victim was shot, but a post-mortem was ordered to confirm this.