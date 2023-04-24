Death after lime

A Freeport family is grieving after one of their loved ones became the country’s latest road fatality yesterday.
Police said Kiel Ali, 24, of Maingot Trace, #2 Calcutta Road, Freeport, died at the scene of the crash.
According to a police report, around 4.22 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to an incident at Mission Road, Freeport, in the vicinity of R&C Enterprises.
At the scene, officers saw a grey-coloured Honda Civic crashed into a wall, facing west along the road. The driver of the vehicle, Ali, was slouched over in the driver’s seat and appeared to be unconscious, police said.
Responding officers saw a second occupant of the vehicle, Kadesh Singh, sitting against a wall on the southern side of the roadway covered in blood with minor cuts and bruises on the body. He was unable to speak, police said.
Ali was pronounced dead at the scene, while Singh was taken for medical treatment.
The Express spoke to Ali’s parents, Judy and Imitiaz, who described their son as jovial, helpful, and loving. Ali’s parents, grandparents, sister, and other relatives gathered under a tent outside their Calcutta home to console one another.
His mother, Judy, gave a tearful smile as she remembered her last conversation with her son.
“He was the baby of the family, and fried chicken was his favourite dish. He loved his belly, and as a mother, I spoiled him. He was a helpful child and respected his elders; everybody was ma and pa. He was such a wonderful child and my only son. He was such an outdoorsy person. He loved fishing and hiking. He also loved to cook and had a personality that would light up a room,” she said.
“One of the things I would miss most about him is his presence. He loved just being around me and finding ways to make me laugh. I love both of my children, and we did everything together as a family. He sold car parts at a foreign used shop called Protect Ltd located in Bamboo Settlement,” she added.
Ali’s father, Imitiaz, said it is very hard to lose his only son, whom he described as hard-working and kind-hearted.
“I spoke to my son on Saturday. I had just come home from work. He told me he was going to buss ah lime and come back, and that was that; I never saw him again.
“My son was always very mature for his age and knew what he wanted out of life. He enjoyed art and went to Japan twice, as he was fond of the culture and creativity there,” he said.
The family celebrated Eid on Saturday and said Ali’s passing has devastated them.
Ali’s sister, Melissa, said her brother was a protector and her best friend.
“Whenever I called on my brother to pass by my home or to help me with something, he was always there for me. He always put me first. He was just that kind of person. I would like people to remember him that way.”
Ali’s death has taken the road fatality figure for the year to 29.
For the same period last year there were 33 road fatalities.