The Minister of Housing and Urban Development and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) are extending condolences to the family of the tenant who died last night during a fire at Charford Court, Port of Spain.
A man died and his wife suffered severe burns.
In a statement, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis said: "I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Edward Rondon, 67, and who died last night... during a fire at Building F at Charford Court, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. I and the management and staff are deeply saddened. We thank God that Joan Gibson was rescued and we wish her a full recovery as she is now under the care of the medical team at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Our thoughts and prayers as well as support go out to the three other families whose apartments were affected. They can be assured that officials from both the Health, Safety and Environment as well as the Social and Community Departments are conducting damage assessments and will do everything in our power to assist our tenants and remediate the apartments in the shortest time.
Our information is that the fire began shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday and the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) attended to the blaze as expeditiously as they could but sadly were unable to save Mr Rondon. We will continue to provide assistance to the affected residents even as we await further information as to the exact cause of the fire.
Officials from both the Health, Safety and Environment as well as the Social and Community Services Departments will visit the development today to conduct interviews and damage assessment and will work with the tenants who were affected in the adjacent apartments."