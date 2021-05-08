The grieving family of former PNM minister Franklin Khan was plunged into further mourning with the death of his aunt at his burial on Saturday.
Haniffa Khan Ramjattan, 75, collapsed at the gravesite where Khan was to buried at the Radix Public Cemetery at Mayaro.
Ramjattan was taken to the Mayaro District Health Centre where she was pronounced dead.
She lived at Mafeking Village, Mayaro.
Member of Parliament for Mayaro Ruston Paray expressed deepest condolences to the Khan family.
"We are all terribly saddened by the sudden passing of Mrs Haniffa Khan Ramjattan at the funeral of Senator Franklin Khan.
She collapsed during the commital and was unresponsive..
Hannifa was a very community spirited woman and loved by all in the Mafeking Community.
I know this double loss to the family will be irreconcilable at this time", said Paray.