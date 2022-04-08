A 25-year-old man who had been released from prison two months ago was gunned down yesterday in Cocorite.
As a result, the 2022 murder toll stood at 132 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was 89.
Police said around 11.30 a.m., Tyrell Williams and a group of friends were liming at the side of a basketball court at Waterhole, Cocorite, when they were approached by a man with a gun.
The man opened fire on Williams, while the rest of the group scattered.
Williams was struck about five times about the body, and died at the scene. The gunman then ran off.
Residents who heard the gunshots called the police, and officers of the St James Police Station were the first responders, but were later joined by officers of the Homicide Bureau and Crime Scene Unit. Residents said they knew Williams lived at Harding Place, Cocorite, but when he was released from prison he began living in Waterhole.
One resident said she knew his face as a recent arrival, but did know him very well.
Meanwhile, a post mortem has been ordered after the body of an unidentified man was found in Morvant yesterday morning.
A post mortem was ordered to determine an official cause of death, as police observed what may be marks of violence on the body.