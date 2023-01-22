crash

Kamal Bhopsingh was killed in a car accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Gasparillo on Saturday night.

Around 11.30 p.m. Bhopsingh, 37 of Claxton Bay, was driving his black Wingroad AD Wagon along the north bound lane of the highway when the car collided with the metal railing on one side of the Guararcara bridge, near Gasparillo. The vehicle then went to the other side of the bridge where it was impaled by the railing. Bhopsingh died after being thrown from the vehicle.

Kamal Bhopsingh

Constables Deonanan and Ramnarine responded as well as FSSO Hannif and officers from the Mon Repos fire station.

Constable Frederick, Langley and officers from the Mon Repos police station were also on the scene.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Are patrons getting their money’s worth?

Are patrons getting their money’s worth?

For decades, all-inclusive fetes have been a staple on the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival calendar.

Patrons have paid hundreds, or more than $1,000 for an all-inclusive fete ticket over the years.

Following a two-year hiatus from Carnival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has returned to celebrating Carnival, much of which involves all-inclusive events.

While some fetes have seen a steep increase in prices because of inflation and other factors, other all-inclusive organisers decided to cancel because they were unable to keep costs down.

JACOB: I DID MY BEST

JACOB: I DID MY BEST

McDonald Jacob said goodbye to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday morning.

He believes he did his best in every position he held in the Service, including as the country’s acting Commissioner of Police.

“The TTPS is where I’ve been for over 40 years. I can honestly say that I’ve done my best throughout my entire tenure. From the Crime And Problem Analysis (CAPA) to the work done in the Port of Spain Division where we saw reductions in serious crimes and homicides via various initiatives, to the work done in the Northern Division, to Project GRACE and the mediation systems, the TTPS has been implemented in communities,” Jacob told the Sunday Express in an interview.

4 men killed: toll now 32

4 men killed: toll now 32

Four more murders were recorded between Friday and yesterday.

The victims were Kenton Felix and Jomo Drayton, who were killed in separate incidents in North Trinidad; while two other men were shot dead in a South double murder.

Private healthcare gaining public’s confidence

Private healthcare gaining public’s confidence

More and more people are turning to the private health sector for healthcare and more private healthcare facilities have been opening up across the country.

It suggests a decades-long lack of confidence in the public healthcare system.

Just last week, outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes lamented the problems and challenges in the public health sector, saying the sector was in need of visionary leadership.

Sanjay still longing for home

Sanjay still longing for home

A shadowy figure sitting on the shoulder of the Solomon Hochoy Highway one night caught the attention of construction worker Dave Mahabir as he drove by last December.

He pulled aside, leaving his pick-up idling on the roadside, and ran back to the figure he had glimpsed.

It was the Christmas miracle Mahabir had been praying for.

His nephew, Sanjay Rambharose, who had not been seen for two years, had made his way back to the scene of his mother’s tragic death.

Recommended for you