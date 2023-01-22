Kamal Bhopsingh was killed in a car accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Gasparillo on Saturday night.
Around 11.30 p.m. Bhopsingh, 37 of Claxton Bay, was driving his black Wingroad AD Wagon along the north bound lane of the highway when the car collided with the metal railing on one side of the Guararcara bridge, near Gasparillo. The vehicle then went to the other side of the bridge where it was impaled by the railing. Bhopsingh died after being thrown from the vehicle.
Constables Deonanan and Ramnarine responded as well as FSSO Hannif and officers from the Mon Repos fire station.
Constable Frederick, Langley and officers from the Mon Repos police station were also on the scene.