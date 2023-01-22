For decades, all-inclusive fetes have been a staple on the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival calendar.

Patrons have paid hundreds, or more than $1,000 for an all-inclusive fete ticket over the years.

Following a two-year hiatus from Carnival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has returned to celebrating Carnival, much of which involves all-inclusive events.

While some fetes have seen a steep increase in prices because of inflation and other factors, other all-inclusive organisers decided to cancel because they were unable to keep costs down.