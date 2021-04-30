FROM being sentenced to death in 2016 for killing a man using a hatchet, a former murder convict was yesterday ordered to serve just under five more years in prison before being released.
The order came from a three-member panel at the Court of Appeal, when the judges allowed his appeal against the conviction.
The murder verdict was also substituted with that of the lesser count of manslaughter.
Delivering the judgment in favour of 51-year-old Vishnu Beharry, were Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Gillian Lucky and Malcolm Holdip.
He was first convicted by Justice Carla Brown-Antoine, for murdering 48-year-old Samuel Jordon on April 9, 2007 in El Dorado.
Following the delivery of the ruling and the imposition of the new sentence, Justice Lucky offered words of advice to Beharry, by urging him to continue developing himself for the remainder of his time in jail in preparation of eventually being released back into the free world.
“Mr Beharry, this court has substituted the verdict of murder with manslaughter, which of course is the lesser charge. It does not detract from the fact that you killed a man.
“Human life is sacred and that is why in a sentence the message of the sanctity of life must always be remembered,” she said.
The judge pointed out the court took notice that for the past few years since he was convicted for murder, Beharry used the time to start getting is life back in order by enrolling in a number of programmes within the prison system.
“You recognise Mr Beharry that you will still be spending some time in prison. You are 51 years old now but based on the sentence that has been imposed by the age of 55 you may most likely be a free man. What we want to remind you is that being free does not mean that you go back to the way that you were in terms of being reckless and careless, drinking as you please and being intoxicated using drugs,” she said.
Earlier during the proceedings, Justice Yorke-Soo Hon dissected the submissions presented by both Beharry’s attorneys as well as State counsel Travers Sinanan during the course of the appeal before delivering the court’s findings.
While the judges found there was no merit in some of the arguments raised by Beharry’s attorneys Sophia Chote, SCM and Peter Carter, the panel also found that Justice Brown-Antoine had erred in a number of areas of law by allowing certain pieces of evidence as well as in her route to verdict directions to the jury.
They found that Beharry should not have been tried for murder in the first place but on a charge of manslaughter to which he was willing to plead guilty.
“The trial judge clearly confused the forms of manslaughter, that is by way of unlawful act and by way of intoxication,” she said.
Justice Soo-Hon said the trial judge did not properly inform the jurors that if they had found Beharry was so intoxicated that he did not have the mens rea (mental element to kill) that he should be convicted for manslaughter and not murder.
“The court is of the view this deprived the appellant of a manslaughter verdict premised on the findings of intoxication,” said the judge.
Beharry was charged for the murder after he chopped Jordan nine times with the hatchet. He claimed he was acting in self defence.
His attorneys argued that minutes before the incident, their client had taken up Jordan in his car and both men proceeded to use some form of drug.
Jordan was sitting in the back seat and after the both consumed the drugs he attempted to rob Beharry. This resulted in Beharry taking hold of the hatchet he had in the vehicle and swinging it at Jordan, chopping him.
Jordan came out of the car, took up a boulder and was about to throw it at Beharry, before he was chopped a few more times in self defence.
In imposing the new sentence, Justice Lucky said the appropriate starting point for such an offence was 20 years’ imprisonment.
However, after considering his previously clean record, his intention to plead guilty to manslaughter as well as the time already served in prison, when all those deductions were made, Beharry was left with just 4 years and nine months to spend in prison custody.