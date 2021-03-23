THE death sentence that was imposed on two men four years ago after they were found guilty of chopping a pundit to death in 2007 has been quashed by the Appeal Court.
One of the men now has to face a retrial, while the other had his murder conviction substituted with that of manslaughter and is to be resentenced at the High Court.
The orders were made on Tuesday during a virtual hearing before a three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal.
Sentenced to death in 2017 were Sunil Singh and Baldath Rampersad after they were found guilty by a 12-member jury before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine of murdering 54-year-old Kamal Harripersad.
Harripersad was killed at his home at St John’s Trace, Orange Field Road, Carapichaima, during a home invasion and robbery.
Following their conviction and imposition of the death sentence, attorneys for both men filed appeals arguing that Justice Brown-Antoine erred in a number of areas in law relative to the admitting of certain pieces of evidence as well as failing to adequately directing the jury on how they should proceed in assessing the evidence.
In all, ten grounds of appeal were filed.
Last September Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Prakash Moosai and Mark Mohammed ruled in favour of the men, allowing their appeals and setting aside their sentences.
The judges invited further submissions as to whether the court was allowed to substitute the murder conviction with the lesser count of manslaughter.
Today, the Justices agreed to have Singh’s conviction substituted. His matter is remitted to the High Court for re-sentencing.
Rampersad on the other hand, was ordered to face a fresh trial before another judge.
The matters are to come up for hearing before a High Court Master within the next 28 days to be placed on the hearing list, so that “it does not get lost” in the system given that the matters date back to 2007.
Appearing on behalf of Rampersad were attorneys Sophia Chote, SC, and Peter Carter while John Heath and Susan Kalipersad appeared on behalf of Singh.
The State was represented by attorney Travers Sinanan.