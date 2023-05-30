DESPITE repeated warnings from the police to choose a safe space when conducting cash transactions, the advice appeared to have fallen on deaf ears after a Debe couple was robbed in Laventille while trying to sell a 40-inch TV on Saturday.
Police said that the theft occurred around 11.30 a.m. at Plaisance Road, Laventille.
Police said that, prior to Saturday, the couple posted to Facebook Marketplace the sale of a 40-inch Samsung smart TV.
They received a reply from a “buyer”, who asked the 35-year-old man and the 48-year-old woman to meet at Plaisance Road where he would hand them the cash in exchange for the television.
The couple arrived at the agreed meeting spot.
They parked their car and awaited the buyer.
The buyer did not show up but a few bandits did.
They pointed guns at the couple and stole the Samsung TV, cash and a cellphone. They then ordered them to leave the area.
The couple then reported the theft to officers at the Besson Street Police Station.
Repeated warnings from cops
Earlier this month the same thing happened in Laventille.
On May 11, two men from Sangre Grande went to Laventille after seeing a car for sale on Facebook Marketplace but were robbed by five men when they turned up with the money.
Police said that the men, ages 36 and 39, went to Eastern Quarry, Laventille, and attempted to meet with the “seller” at Kerr Road.
When they got there however they were met by five men, two of whom were armed with guns.
They announced a hold-up.
The five then robbed the two of $11,700 cash, a $600 cellphone and a $1,800 cellphone.
The bandits then ordered the two men to drive out of the area. They complied and were unharmed.
Since January this year police had stepped up their warnings to the public about choosing a safe space to conduct cash transactions after officers shot and killed two bandits during a sting operation in Barataria.
Again, Facebook Marketplace was used by the bandits to lure potential buyers for a old B-13 Sentra going cheap.
The bandits were contacted and the agreed meeting point was near a service station close to Maritime Plaza on January 17.
Sometime around 12.30 p.m. that day the police wearing plain-clothes and using their personal vehicles parked in the area awaiting the “sellers.”
Sometime later the sellers turned up and attempted to rob the undercover officers.
There was a exchange of gunfire and the two bandits were shot and killed.
Police on the scene that afternoon explained that in 2022 they had investigated between 15 to 20 reports about prospective buyers meeting people who advertised an item for sale on social media.
When the buyers met the “sellers” they were robbed by these men who knew they would have cash on them.